Former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has declared that the establishment of Pamo University of Medical Sciences will help the country conserve foreign exchange as highly trained medical doctors will be educated locally.

Abubakar who is the Chairman of the Governing Council and Board of Trustees of Pamo University of Medical Sciences said that the new institution will offer more Nigerians the opportunity to study medicine.

The Former Head of State spoke at the Government House Port Harcourt on Saturday during a Courtesy Visit by the Governing Council and Board of Trustees of Pamo University of Medical Sciences to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

He said: “At present, only five percent of students who seek admission to study medicine gain admission into existing institutions “.

He said that the Board of Trustees will work with the management of the university to make it the best in the country.

Abubakar urged the Rivers State Government to support the new University in its quest to develop medical education in the country.

He further praised Governor Wike for his outstanding developmental strides, saying that Rivers State is wearing a new look.

Dr Peter Odili, former Rivers State Governor and Founder of Pamo University of Medical Sciences, assured that the university will live up to the expectations of Nigerian students.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike described the establishment of the university as a commendable effort.

He said Rivers indigenes who are interested in studying medicine would benefit from Pamo University of Medical Sciences because of admission slots.

The governor noted that the Rivers State Government will sponsor eligible Rivers students to be trained as medical doctors in the university.

He said: “I am encouraged by the quality of the university. The Rivers State Government will partner with the university to train Rivers children.”

He commended the Founder of Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Dr Peter Odili for his contributions to the development of Rivers State.