The United Nations Children’s Fund had commended the Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed A. Abubakar, for “his tireless commitment” to better the lives of children in the state through the Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency.

In a letter signed by the Chief of Field Office UNICEF, Bauchi-Field Office, Dr. Abdulai Kaikai, the UN agency revealed its recognition of the efforts made by the Agency and the Bauchi State Government over the years, which is in line with its mandate.

The agency assured the Bauchi State Government of continuous support towards improving the welfare of women and children in the state, while reiterating its commitment to more engagement and collaboration in the nearest future.

In a related development, the Bauchi Medical Students’ Association also expressed their sincere appreciation to Abubakar for the re-actualization of Medical Statutory Allowance/Bond agreement for the Bauchi State medical students.

This was contained in a letter signed by the association’s National President, Fauwaz Farouq Yakub.

The association described the re-actualization as the greatest achievement as far as the Bauchi State medical students are concerned in the last five years.