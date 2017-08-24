Nasarawa State Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has abolished the 4-year tenure system for permanent secretaries in the state.

The governor made the declaration on Thursday at the Government House Lafia, during the swearing ceremony and inauguration of members of Judicial Service Commission, Permanent Secretary, Committee on Reduction of Emission, Deforestation and Degradation and Committee on Establishment and Development of Food Processing Zone in the State.

Al-makura explained that, the decision to reverse the policy was in order, owing to the fact that the office of the permanent secretary is a civil service career and not political.

“The Office of the permanent secretary is a civil service career position and not for politicians even though it is a political appointment. And that is why I have been very careful since assumption of office not to appoint any politician into such an office.

“The office is for dedicated and deserving directors who have dedicated their career in the civil service and have gathered a lot of experience. Such people can represent the state any way,” he said.

He added that, the reversal of the policy implies that permanent secretaries in the state will now retire as a result of the expiration of their stipulated years in service or age as spelt out in the civil service rule.

The governor, therefore, urged political stakeholders holders in the state to stop jostling for such positions for their relatives as it is not a political office.

Al-Makura, also, urged members of the newly inaugurated committees to live above boards and justify the confidence reposed in them.