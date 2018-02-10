The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams, has charged Igbo leaders across the nation to be united and focused in their bid to make the nation great.

Aare Adams spoke on Friday when he hosted members of the Igbo World Union at his Omole, Lagos, home.

Adams, who was honoured as the Royal Patron of the group, said the courtesy visit was a strong signal and clear impression to the world that “despite our differences as people of different tribes and languages”, Nigeria is a united nation.

Describing the Igbo as one of the most resourceful races in the world, he advised the leaders to preach the gospel of peace to all the sons and daughter of the race.

Aare Adams, who harped on unity across board, said: “As the 15th Aare Onakaknfo of Yorubaland, I strongly believe in unity and that remains the ideals of my crusade over the years.

“I believe also that it is very important for us to operate as brothers.

“But when we have a divided house, it will be difficult for us to make any meaningful progress in any way.

“However, the enemies both within and outside may capitalize on that.”

Adams said it is a new dawn, adding that there should be a platform that will enhance lasting relationship between the Igbos and the Yorubas.

“On this note, I will try and make sure that Eze Ndigbo in Lagos are united,” he said.

Adams expressed his appreciation on the honour bestowed on him as the Royal Patron of the group, saying the new title has an historical semblance.

Aare Adams condemned the several killings across the country by the Fulani herdsmen, saying restructuring remains the permanent solution to all the security challenges in the country.

He said: “Until this country is restructured in a way that allows every federating units to develop at their own pace, we will continue to cry fouls as a nation.

“We must have a constitution that allows and accommodates the desires and yearnings of all the tribes that make up the country, not the one that was being packaged by the military.

“The constitution of Nigeria today hampers every state from developing at their own pace and we must seek better redress through restructuring.”

Responding, the IWU Leader WorldWide, His Imperial Majesty, Dr. Mishak Nnanta, who led prominent chiefs on the visit, said the courtesy call became necessary because it offered a unique opportunity for them to appreciate Aare Adams for his role, commitment and loyalty, particularly in ensuring unity in the country.

Nnanta said: “Today Eze Ndigbo in Lagos State and across the world knows that we are visiting you here today to honour you as our Royal Patron.

“Today, all the Igbo leaders are in our midst to build a lasting relationship with you.

“As a good fighter, that fights for the unity and peace of the Yoruba race and Nigeria as a whole, we know what you stood for, we know you don’t support injustice.

“That is why we decided to seek a robust relationship that will further strengthen the unity between the Igbos and the Yorubas.”

Other members of the group on the courtesy call included the Eze Igbo of Lagos State, Christian Nwachukwu; and Chief Elemuwa Anthony Chukwuemeka.