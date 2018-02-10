The Director-General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, said on Friday that eight people were killed in an accident on Minna-Suleja road.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that inga confirmed that the accident occurred on Thursday night.

He said the accident involved three trucks, a Volkwagen Car and a Honda Civic car.

He said the accident occurred at a point close to Izom village in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State at about 8:30pm.

He said one of the trucks involved in the accident was carrying container conveying cigarette, torch light, batteries, cream, MacLean among others.

The DG explained that the vehicles caught fire shortly after the accident, which made rescue operation difficult.

Inga added that five bodies were recovered, while three were burnt beyond recognition, adding that the bodies had been deposited at the Suleja General Hospital.

He said two persons were critically injured in the accident and are receiving treatment at the Suleja General hospital.

He said the cause of the accident could not be immediately ascertained as the truck drivers also died in the accident.

According to Inga, some of the eyewitnesses attributed it to overtaking and speeding.

Inga explained further that some of the items recovered had been moved to the police station at Gawu Babangida in Gurara Local Government Area of the state.