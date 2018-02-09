The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria on Friday said the integration of its syllabus with that of National University Commission had increased pass rate in its examinations.

ICAN President, Mallam Muhammadu Zakari, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Friday.

The ICAN president spoke to NAN at the sidelines of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between ICAN and Caleb University, Imota, Lagos.

NAN reports that ICAN, under the Mutual Cooperation Agreement with Tertiary Institutions, signed an agreement with Caleb University to deepen the knowledge of its accounting students.

Zakari said following the signing of the MoU, Accounting students in the university would be using the Integrated ICAN National University Commission Approved Curriculum.

He said the ICAN/NUC-approved curriculum had granted Caleb University students exemption from 11 subjects out of the 16 required to qualify as chartered accountant.

According to him, the quality of its examination has not been diluted, as the study of accounting and the prerequisite for becoming a chartered accountant is rigorous by design.

Zakari said ICAN recorded more pass rate recently following the signing of MoU which integrated ICAN syllabus with that of NUC.

He said: “So far more people have been able to pass because ICAN syllabus has been integrated into the universities and the students are taught from school.

“Prior to such arrangement , potential candidates have no knowledge about what ICAN syllabus looks like and there is usually a wide gap between the ICAN syllabus and the NUC minimum Basic B mathematics syllabus.

“We are now closing the gap at the university level, knowing that if the gap is closed at that level with such MoU, the students are better equipped upon graduation to face the ICAN examination.”

Zakari noted that the professional body remained committed to producing qualified accountants who are versatile, solid, sound and are experts in their fields.