The Nigeria Customs Services has handed over seized rice, maize and soaps for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons in Adamawa.

Adetoye Francis, the Area Comptroller of Customs for Adamawa and Taraba states, presented the items to the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency on Friday in Yola.

Francis said the exercise was in compliance with the directive of Presidency Muhammadu Buhari to alleviate the sufferings of IDPs in the country.

The items comprised 1,648 bags of rice, seven bags of maize and 642 cartons of soap.

Francis said: “The Comptroller General of Customs said I should hand over these items to you for onward distribution to IDPs in the state.”

Receiving the items, the Executive Secretary of ADSEMA, Haruna Furo, lauded the gesture and assured that the agency would ensure judicious distribution.

Furo said the agency would distribute the items to IDPs in the camps and returnees in the seven local government areas affected by insurgency in the state.