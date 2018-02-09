The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy weather conditions over the central States of the county on Saturday.

The agency said that the states would record 33 degrees Celsius to 41 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius day and night temperatures.

In the Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday, it also predicted chances of thundery activities over Nassarawa, Ilorin, Minna, Bida, Abuja, Lokoja, Makurdi, and Lafia in the afternoon and evening.

The agency predicted that southern States would experience partly cloudy conditions in the morning, with day and night temperatures in the range of 34 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.

It also stated that localised thunderstorms were probable over Shaki, Ado-Ekiti, Awka, Owerri, Umuahia, Oshogbo, Akure, Enugu and the coastal cities during the afternoon and evening.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience sunny and hazy conditions throughout the period with day and night temperatures in the range of 36 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“Sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the north with increase cloudiness over the central cities and prospects of thunderstorms activities over the south and part of central cities within the next 24 hours,” it predicted.