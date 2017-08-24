Mrs. Bolanle Amupitan, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Kogi, on Thursday said the state government would collaborate with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to control drug abuse in the state.

Amupitan, who disclosed this while receiving NDLEA officials in Lokoja, said the state government would participate in this year’s commemoration of the international drug abuse day in the state.

She also said that the state government would support drug addicts to overcome their challenges.

She described poverty, marital problems and lack of parental care as some of the causes of drug abuse and called for support to rehabilitate the addicts.

She assured the agency of the government supports, adding that there was an initiative of the Northern Governor’s Wives Forum (NGWF) to tackle the menace of drug abuse among the youths.

The commissioner said the governor’s wife, Mrs. Rashida Bello, would participate in this year’s celebration to encourage parents to guide their children against drug abuse.

Earlier, the Commander of NDLEA in the state, Idris Bello, said the agency was ready to partner the state government to control the menace of drug abuse in the state.