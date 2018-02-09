The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, has assured the Republic of Niger that Nigeria will partner with its government to tackle herdsmen/farmers’ conflict.

Dambazau stated this when Nigerien lawmakers paid him a visit on Friday in Abuja.

The minister disabused the lawmakers’ minds about the misconception that herdsmen from Niger Republic were responsible for the herdsmen and farmers’ conflict in Nigeria.

Dambazau told the lawmakers that the two countries had close relationship in religion and ethnicity.

“Our relationship is historic; we have very close relationship in ethnicity and religion that it is difficult to know who comes from Nigeria and Niger. We consider ourselves as one family.

“There is no insinuation anywhere that the herdsmen are only from Niger Republic. We have other movements across the sub-region, even from Nigeria,” he said.

The leader of the Niger parliamentarians’ delegation, Mr. Sanusi Mareini, told the minister that there was insinuation that herdsmen from Niger were responsible for the herdsmen and farmers’ conflict.