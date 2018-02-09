Armed Fulani herdsmen on Thursday midnight attacked Tsukwa village in Anyiin in Logo local government area of Benue state leaving at least three persons dead and injuring three others.

The assailants, it was gathered made incursion into Anyiin, which is home of former Governor Gabriel Suswam at about 10 pm when some people had already slept

A resident from Anyiin, Mr. Joseph Anawa, said that the Fulani militia came through Nasarawa from Tunga in Awe local government area to launch the attack.

He said scores of people have fled from the troubled area to the two Internally Displaced Persons camps located in Anyiin main town.

Chief Anawa disclosed that attempt by the herders to attack Azege village hit the rocks as they were repelled by security forces.

Chairman of the local government council, Mr. Richard Nyajo, confirmed the report saying the herdsmen invaded the community Thursday and laid ambush in Tsukwa near Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, located along Anyiin-Ayilamo road, where they shot six passers-by killing three persons on the spot.

Mr. Nyajo said two of the victims were seriously injured and were receiving treatment at the NKST hospital at Anyiin headquarters of Logo local government.

It could be recalled that the herdsmen had five days ago, attacked and killed an Igbo trader in Anyiin, Mr. Daniel Abuchi, along Anyiin–Gbeji road.

The victims were buried at the moment Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, confirmed the killing saying two people were killed on the spot while another one died later in the hospital.