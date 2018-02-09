Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the compulsory retirement of Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court and the sack from office of Justice O.O Tokode of the Benin Division of the Federal High Court.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president acted on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council, NJC.

According to the statement, following recommendations from the National Judicial Council (NJC), Buhari has approved the compulsory retirement of Justice A. F. A Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court and the dismissal from office of Justice O.O Tokode of the Benin Division of the Federal High Court.

The statement said the disciplinary actions on the two justices were in pursuance of section 292 (1) (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The statement added: Justice Tokode was also to refund all salaries and allowances earned illegally from December 2, 2015 when he was sworn-in as a Judge of the Federal High Court to date.

It said the president urged judicial officers to be alive to their responsibilities and eschew corruption in the discharge of their duties.