Self-styled Area Fada, Charles Oputa, alias Charly Boy, has announced his intention to lead a protest to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, headquarters in Abuja on Monday to demand the extradition of former minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, from the United Kingdom to Nigeria.

The leader of OurMumuDonDo group, which had pressed for President Buhari to resume from an extended medical vacation in London or resign, disclosed of the anti-Diezani protest in a statement signed by him and Deji Adeyanju on Thursday.

The former minister has been linked to several corruption cases in Nigeria, as she has severally forfeited choice properties to the Federal Government. But Diezani insisted that she has no case to answer and that the pieces of property linked to her were not hers.

Charly Boy’s statement reads, “Following recent mind-boggling allegations of corruption and wanton looting of public funds and the collective patrimony of Nigerian citizens by the former minister for petroleum, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, we call on the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to apply for her extradition from the United Kingdom to face prosecution in Nigeria.

“Furthermore, a federal high court has ordered Mrs Alison-Madueke to permanently forfeit several luxurious properties in several high brow areas across the country to the federal government.

“It is therefore unimaginable that the federal government is not pushing for Mrs Alison-Madueke’s extradition to face punishment for her alleged crimes.

“In this light, we will be holding a two-day sit out in front of the EFCC headquarters to demand that the federal government applies for her extradition and prosecution in Nigeria.”