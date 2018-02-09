An Abuja-based civil society organisation, the Sanctity Transparency Peace Initiative (STPI), has warned the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris that nothing negative should happen to the Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

The group also alleged complicity of ‎men of the police force of complicity in the orgy of killings in Benue State.

In a communique at the end its emergency meeting in Abuja yesterday, ‎the group noted that the reference of Governor Ortom as a “drowning man” by the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, was a confirmation of police complicity.

The communique, which was signed by National Coordinator, Mr. Sunday Alakho, demanded for a full public explanation from the police authorities on what it meant by branding a governor as a “drowning man”.

“What is the crime of the Benue State governor? Is he being hounded for warning about these attacks in advance? Is he expected to stand by idly and watch his people killed without raising a cry?” Alakho asked.

‎According to the National Coordinator, the interpretation of such characterisation could mean that the life of the governor was in danger.

He, therefore, demanded a public pronouncement by the police guaranteeing the safety of Governor Ortom.

Alakho called for the immediate arrest of leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore for allegedly masterminding the killings due to earlier threats issued to the Benue People.

He further demanded from the police IG‎ why he has flouted the President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to relocate to Benue State and why the criminals who slaughtered 73 innocent persons have not been arrested till date.‎

“Why are leaders of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore who threatened to unleash mayhem on the state allowed to walk free without any questions by the police?

“Why has the IGP turned himself into a lawmaker, directing a repeal of a valid law instead of a law enforcer?

“Why are more indigenes flocking into IDP camps in spite of supposed police reinforcement? Why are their homes and farms still under occupation by armed herdsmen?‎” he further asked.

He advised the IG to impartially execute the presidential mandate by ensuring the safe return of villagers who have been flocking to internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, to their homes and to ensure the safety of their communities, adding that Mr. Idris should resign immediately as police IG if he could not guarantee their safe return.