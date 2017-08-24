President Muhammed Buhari on Thursday signed some agreements bordering on Anti- Corruption, Tax Admin, and Intellectual Property Protection.

The President made this known via his Twitter handle, this morning.

He wrote, “I’ve just signed Instruments of Ratification for a number of agreements covering AntiCorruption, Tax Admin & Intellectual Property Protection.

“Today’s ratification of Agreements is an important step, in line with the delivery of our Anti-Corruption & Economic Diversification Vision.

“I have directed all relevant Government agencies and bodies to commence immediate implementation of these Agreements.”

The President signed four agreements with the United Arab Emirates, which include an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, agreement on mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters, agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons, and on Extradition Treaty.

Buhari also signed other instruments of ratification on a charter for the Lake Chad Basin between Nigeria, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Libya, Niger and the Republic of Chad; African tax administration forum agreement on mutual assistance in tax matters; and World Intellectual Property Organisation Performances and Phonograms Treaty.

Others include The World Intellectual Property Organization Treaty on Audio-Visual Performances, and the Marrakesh Treaty to facilitate access to published works for persons who are blind, visually impaired or otherwise.