Four persons reportedly died while two others were injured in an auto crash which occurred on the Kara bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

Traffic report indicated that the accident involved a Sino truck carrying a container and a commercial bus.

The truck with the number plate KMC 47 ZB, which was travelling to Lagos was said to have hit the commercial bus from behind which forced it off the road and it landed close to the river under Kara bridge.

Six passengers were said to be inside the commercial bus, and four of them died due to the impact of the accident.

The Public Relations Officer, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the bus fell off the bridge due to the impact of the push from the truck.

He said the driver of the truck was speeding and he lost control of the vehicle which made it to hit the bus.

He said, “The accident occurred around 10.50am on Kara bridge. A Sino truck hit an Urvan commercial bus from behind and it fell off the bridge, landed at a point close to the river under the bridge.

“Six passengers were inside the bus, two females and four males. Two females and two males died among the passengers while the remaining two were injured.”

He said the corpses of the victims had been deposited at the mortuary in Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, while the injured were rushed to the Lagos State Emergency Hospital.

The truck driver and his assistant were said to have been arrested and held in custody at the Ojodu-Abiodun Police Station.