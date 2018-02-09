Alhaji Yusuf Buratai, the father of Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), was laid to rest in Maiduguri on Friday.

The remains of Buratai were buried at the Gwange cemetery in Maiduguri.

The 106-year-old war veteran died in the early hours of Friday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) where he was being treated for undisclosed ailment.

Buratai, who fought in World War II, is survived by one wife, 15 children and many grandchildren.

The funeral prayer was attended by Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno and his Deputy, Alhaji Usman Durkwa, and some members of state and national assemblies.

Also in attendance were the General Commanding Officer (GOC), 7 Division, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf; the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas; and other top military officers.