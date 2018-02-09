The management of the University of Nigeria (UNN) says it will unveil its laptop assembly line at an international science workshop that will be hosted by the university.

Lion laptop is the first indigenous laptop to be promoted by a Nigerian university.

In a statement, Kenneth Ofokansi, director, international collaborations for the university, said the workshop is the result of a partnership with Ideon Science Park and Lundavision in Sweden.

The workshop, which is themed Science Park and International Ecosystem for National Development (SPEN4ND), is scheduled to between February 20 and February 23 at the Princess Alexandria auditorium, Nsukka main campus.

According to the statement, there will be presentations and demonstrations on ICT; skill acquisition and youth employment; industrial transformation; energy; agricultural revolution that highlights tractorisation and social entrepreneurship and innovation.

The university’s first incubator hub (Roar Nigeria) and Huawei authorised information network academy will also be unveiled at the workshop.

“The workshop will draw from the expertise and vast experience of both foreign partners to benefit participants, particularly researchers, academics, investors, venture capitalists and innovative start-up companies,” the statement read.

“The workshop will identify and establish pathways of domesticating the precepts and principles drawn from the Swedish experience.”