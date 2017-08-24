Coventry University, United Kingdom, has set aside $1m scholarship grant for prospective Nigerian students attending the institution. Besides, the university is set to invest $100 million in research while offering international students professional certification and the opportunity of learning an international language.

A senior lecturer in Petroleum and Environmental Technology at the university, Dr Babatunde Anifowoshe, who disclosed this during an Open Day session for prospective students in Lagos said the event was an avenue for the representatives of the institution to highlight the benefits of studying at the university as well as steps to take in pursuing admission.

He said, “Coventry University ranks as the number 12 university in the United Kingdom, according to the Guardian University League Table and the number one Top New University in the Complete University Guide 2018. The teaching style at is dynamic. We have courses in specific areas, which are geared towards ensuring that graduates will be able to adapt to the ever-changing dynamics of both local and global economies.

“We also have a programme called ‘Faculty on the Factory Floor’. This enables students studying specific courses to have a first-hand experience of putting what they are learning in the classrooms to test, in real- life working scenarios. For a small fee, the undergraduates have the opportunity of learning a foreign language. The city of Coventry is also a relatively affordable town to reside in, hence this is a cost advantage for Nigerian students.”

Dr. Anifowoshe added that students have a high job placement rate upon graduation. According to him, many of the university’s graduates have secured employment in both public and private organisations; with some starting their own consultancies.

“The university offers four admission slots; January, April, May and September, thereby ensuring that prospective students who miss an admission date can meet up with the other admission slots in the year.

The institution currently runs four faculties namely, Arts and Humanities, Business and Law, Engineering, Environment and Computing, as well as Health and Life Sciences.