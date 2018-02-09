Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has promised to support Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) and Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, in the quest to promote quality education.

The spokesperson for NNPC, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, said in a statement in Abuja on Friday that the NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, made the pledge when he received a delegation from the two organisations.

Baru lauded the lofty objectives behind the establishment of unity schools when the delegation, led by USOSA President-General, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, and the Vice-Chancellor of Usman Dan Fodio University, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, paid him a visit.

According to Baru, NNPC will support any genuine effort to promote the unity of the country.

He called for the restoration of citizenship and leadership training in schools to prepare students for leadership positions in the larger society.

Baru expressed interest in the Mentorship and Transition Programme of USOSA which afforded old students the opportunity to connect with current students to offer guidance and help.

He said NNPC would continue to further exploratory work in the inland basins.

Baru said his belief in the university system led to the Usman Danfodio University and Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, Niger, carrying out preliminary geological surveys of the Sokoto and Bida basins respectively.

Earlier, Odinkalu said the association was on a mission to correct the decline in the education system and called on well-meaning Nigerians to support USOSA in efforts to restore the past glory of unity schools.

Also, the vice-chancellor called for the support of NNPC to establish a School of Energy Studies in Usman Danfodio University.

He said the university looked forward to a partnership with the NNPC Renewable Energy Division.