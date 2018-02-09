The Senator representing Anambra North in the National Assembly, Senator Stella Oduah has officially launched MAXLIFE Foundation in honour of her late son, Omabuwa Maxwell Oduah.

The foundation, which has been operational for over one year, was officially launched in Abuja as part of activities to commemorate the anniversary of the late Buwa, as he was fondly called.

Recall that Mr Maxwell Oduah died in Abuja on August 26, 2016 after a brief illness.

The launch, which was graced by the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, had many lawmakers, government officials and businessmen in attendance.

Also in attendance were Nollywood icons including Segun Arinze and Eucharia Anunobi.

While delivering a special remark, Saraki said that he was humbled by the strength of Sen. Oduah who in the face of adversity and personal tragedy, came up with a beautiful legacy.

Saraki said: “The loss of a child is something that would have broken many people, this is why, I honoured to be at this charity ball marking the Launching of the MaxLife Foundation, a non-profit organisation that is dedicated to the memory of the late Maxwell Chinedu Omabuwa Oduah-Etoromi, the late son of my colleague in the 8th Senate, Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah.

“I am humbled by Senator Oduah’s grace in the face of adversity. Somehow, she has been able to find the strength and giving heart to turn personal tragedy into a beautiful legacy, through the work of the foundation she has founded in Maxwell’s name.

“It has been encouraging to know that already, many youngsters are benefitting from the foundation’s targeted sponsorships in formal and informal education.

“For example, where the beneficiary’s aptitude is not in the tertiary educational pathway, they are taught practical skills that will equip them to live ‘MAXimum Lives,” he said.

Earlier in her opening remark at the event, Sen. Biodun Olujimi commended Oduah for her courage at a time of grief.

She said that it could only take a strong woman to see through such a difficult moment to touch the lives of the less privileged.

Oduah who was supposed to take the welcome remarks was however too emotional when she came to the podium and got a resounding applause of encouragement while she walked off the stage.

Giving a rundown of the Foundation, Chairman of the Foundation, Rev. Fr. Donald Uzo said that the foundation was set up in September 2016 shortly after the demise of Maxwell Oduah.

He said that the foundation was inspired by the dreams of the late Maxwell who was a philanthropist who would stop at nothing to ensure he affected the lives of the poor around him.

“All his life he lived for the people around him and was committed to the happiness of people especially the less privileged,” he said.

Uzo said that student were currently on full scholarship and N15,000 monthly stipends at the St John’s High School Onitsha and the Federal College of Agriculture in Ebonyi state, among others.

He added that 200 traders had been empowered financially to run their petty businesses while 400 widows were receiving support from the foundation.

He however called on all those present and other well-meaning Nigerians to support the drive so that the foundation can sustain itself and touch more lives.

Sen. Dino Melaye, who anchored the launching, called on his colleagues to indeed donate generously.

Melaye who livened the occasion with some comic reliefs got most of the lawmakers and business Icons, including Chief Linus Ukachukwu to make donations to the foundation.

In a short video tribute by friends of the late Buwa, he was described as a selfless human being who was always interested in the welfare of others.

The occasion was also graced with performance from gospel singer Jeremiah Gyang and a soloist “Honey”.