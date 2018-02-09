Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has directed the police, traditional rulers and officials of inland waterways to stop anyone embarking on night travel by boat and canoe on the River Niger.

Alhaji Abubakar Muazu, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Friday that Bagudu gave the directive at Giron Misa village in Shanga Local Government Area.

He said the governor was in the village to condole with families of victims of a canoe accident in the community on Monday in which six persons died and 12 were missing, while 50 others were rescued.

The governor directed security agencies to enforce the ban on night travel by boat and canoe operators on the river.

In an interview, the Chairman of Shanga Local Government, Alhaji Aminu Arzika, said traders who travelled by boat through the river to the nearby markets would be advised to travel during the day time.

On Monday, two canoes carrying 68 passengers collided and capsized on River Niger.