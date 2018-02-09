Jema’a Local Government in Kaduna State has spent over N119 million to complete infrastructural projects in the area, Alhaji Mu’azu Usman, Administrator of the local council, has said.

Usman who completed the inspection of the projects on Friday, said that the projects were aimed to impacting the livelihood of rural dwellers.

He said: “The projects were made possible due to the support and determination of the State Governor, Nasir El-Rifa’i who has prioritised rural development and has created environment conducive for us to execute these projects.”

The local council chief commended the contractors for a good job, and assured that the projects were under the first phase of the council’s development agenda.

Usman said: “The projects are in phases and we intend to carry every community in Jema’a local government along as no community was more superior to the other.”

According to him, all wards in the local government would have a functional Primary Healthcare Center, adding that the ones in Atuku, Maigizo and Kafanchan B wards are almost completed.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that completed projects include: Zauru road, two blocks of classrooms with toilets at LEA Primary School Billin, electrification project in Kitti.

The rest include: electrification and completion of Primary Health Care with staff quarters in Ninte, State Independent Electoral Commission Office in Kafanchan, construction of Water Sanitation and Hygiene Department of the council and renovation of the burnt Council Chairman’s residence in Kafanchan.