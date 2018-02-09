The Federal Government on Friday said it concluded plans to establish science centres in the six geo-political zones of the country.

The Minister for Science and Technology, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, disclosed this on Friday after assessing the Assumpta Science Centre located at Ofekata Orodo in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo.

Onu said the move was aimed at sharpening the skills of science students across the nation and other African countries for technological advancement.

He added that the Science Centre, Orodo, would be equipped and inaugurated soon, indicating that plans were also underway to erect other befitting structures to make the centre conducive for learning.

The minister stressed the need for science education to the development of a nation like Nigeria and expressed Federal Government commitment toward realising the goal.

According to him, the pilot project located in Imo will take off with chemistry, while other science subjects such as physics, biology, mathematics will be added to the curriculum in future to give students wide exposure in science.

Onu noted that Federal Government was collaborating with the Vatican to realise the goals of the

project.

He said that a study conducted by the Vatican revealed that the bane of most African nations was traceable to the lack of practical aspects of science.

He explained that “the Vatican, in the quest to realise this objective, is partnering with Federal Government to enshrine practical aspects of science study in Nigeria and other African countries as

area of specialisation.

“The difference between developed and undeveloped countries is science. Scientific knowledge will help to fight poverty and diseases, create jobs and eradicate unemployment.

“This is a promise made to be accomplished. We will make sure that the dream of the Vatican is realised and Federal Government will fulfill its own side of the commitment.”

The minister, however, said the admission to the science centres would be based on merit as only the best brains would be selected among students who qualified for intake into the centre.

An Orodo community leader, Chief Donatus Agogbuo, commended Federal Government for establishing the centre, which he described as a gift from God.

He pledged the readiness of the community in ensuring sustainability of the centre, saying it would go a long way in equipping students to master science subjects.

The contractor handling the project, Mr Fred Okeke, said the community was cooperative, which made the work to be completed as scheduled.

He said the project would stop the migration of youths to other countries in search of laboratory for science studies.