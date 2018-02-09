The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gombe State Command, has called on traditional rulers and religious leaders to preach against drug abuse, especially among youths in the state.

The Commander of the agency in the state, Mr Aliyu Adole, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Friday.

Adole also advised politicians to stop giving hard drugs and other psychotropic substances to the youths.

He said the youths needed to be advised against drug abuse as the practice was not good for their health.

According to him, some youths got out of control when they took drugs, hence both religious and traditional leaders needed to advice them against the act.

He also called on elders and parents to inculcate good behaviour in youths in the state.

“So, everybody in the community should assist NDLEA and youths in Gombe State to get out of drug abuse,” the commander said.