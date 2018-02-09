An Ikeja High Court Friday, issued a bench warrant of arrest against the Chairman of Innoson Motors Nigeria Limited, Innocent Chukwuma.

In a ruling by Justice Mojisola Dada, the court ordered that Chukwuma be produced in the next adjournment for probable arraignment over alleged forgery.

The decision of the court was due to his failure to appear before the court again for arraignment over the criminal matter pressed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in his face off with the Guaranty Trust Bank, GTB.

Justice Dada ordered that Mr Chukwuma should be arrested an kept in custody a day before the next adjourn date, March 14, 2018.