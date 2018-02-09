The Commonwealth of Learning (COL) has commenced three online courses for teachers in Africa and the Caribbean, Mr Obinna Okwelume, COL’s Communications Officer has said.

Okwelume, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, listed the courses as–Facilitating Online Courses, Facilitating with PowerPoint and Flexible Skills Development.

He said that the courses had attracted 120 learners from Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, Kenya, Nigeria, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Zambia.

“These courses are part of COL’s capacity-building activities to address quality improvement and increasing access to technical and vocational education and training (TVET) — especially for women.

COL uses online training because it is more affordable and accessible to all partners,” the statement quoted COL Education Specialist: TVSD Dr Alison Mead Richardson as saying.

He said that the courses were designed to assist teachers to incorporate ICT in their TVET courses and move towards a blended learning model which integrated online digital resources with classroom teaching.

According to him, Learners in these courses participate online using Moodle, a popular Learning Management System used in COL’s virtual event environment.