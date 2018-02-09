The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, has deployed 3, 500 personnel for Saturday’s local government election in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Idris, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Friday.

“A total of 3,500 officers of the NSCDC will participate in the forthcoming local government election in the state,” Idris said.

He said the officers in conjunction with other personnel from sister security agencies would provide security during and after the elections to ensure peaceful conduct of the exercise.

“The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in collaboration with sister agencies hereby assures the public of its readiness to provide security during the election to ensure hitch-free poll,” he said.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to cooperate with the security agencies to ensure a peaceful election.

No fewer than 12, 000 security personnel would participate in the election.

Security has already been beefed up within the city and other areas in the state considered to be volatile, as part of efforts to ensure a peaceful poll.