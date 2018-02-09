Col. Yomi Dare, rtd, has donated N250,000 to save a Community High School, Kakun, Kabba, in Kabba/Bunu council area of Kogi from being sanctioned by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Dare, an aspirant for the Kogi West senatorial district election, made the donation to save the school from being further suspended from the council’s examinations.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen after the donation, the retired colonel said that it would be a disservice to ignore the pending sanction and deny promising young children the opportunity to soar higher.

He said that education was the best gift that could be given to young children adding that he would ensure that the children of the community will get educated.

The senatorial aspirant called on Nigerians to help build education to an enviable status so that children in Nigeria can compete with their counterparts across the world.

He said that if the educational standard of a nation is good, it enhances development and enable the students to enjoy the best of knowledge.

“Issues of education should not and never be politicised, it must be taken more seriously as they represent the future of the nation.

He commended the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on his landslide achievements in the educational sector, praying for more success of his administration.

NAN recalled that WAEC suspended the conduct of its examination in the school following an alleged examination malpractice.