The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas, has inspected the progress of road construction into Sambisa Forest and adjoining towns, being undertaken by the Engineering component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

The roads construction which runs from Gwoza to Yamteke through Bita and into the Sambisa also involves reconstruction of bridges hitherto destroyed by Boko Haram terrorists.

Speaking during the inspection, Major General Nicholas stated that the project was long overdue, as it will help the communities around the Sambisa to be opened up for sociol-economic activities and deny the terrorists hiding place.

General Nicholas, who pointed out that the successful completion of the roads would facilitate troops’ domination of the Camp Zairo and beyond, also expressed optimism that it would further encourage the return of life to the communities during the post conflict phase.

He solicited the support of all Nigerians, particularly the people of the north east to wholeheartedly support the troops to fast track a decisive defeat of the terrorists. Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole.