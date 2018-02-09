The first University of Medical Sciences in Nigeria, situated in Ondo town, Ondo State, is planning to begin courses in pharmacology, human nutrition, dietetics and herbal medicine.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Friday Okonofua, said this during the matriculation of 524 new students admitted for 2017/ 2018 academic session.

Okonofua said that 134 students were admitted into the Faculty of Science, 97 students into the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, 176 into the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, 81 into Medicine and 34 admitted into Dentistry.

Also, 42 new clinical students of the MBBS/BDS of the university were inducted into the medical profession termed ‘white coat ceremony.’

Okonofua said the new courses would commence in the 2018/2019 academic session.

He noted that a major achievement of the institution was the approval given to it by the NUC to begin 13 academic courses.

The VC listed the courses to include medicine, dentistry, biochemistry, physiology, anatomy, biological sciences, medical and electronic physics, chemistry, medical laboratory sciences, nursing and physiotherapy.

“A major development in 2017 was the accreditation of the Medical and Dental programs of the university by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN.

This accreditation, according to him, enabled 300 level students of Medical and Dentistry to do their first professional examination in only two years of the existence of the university.

“This is now being cited as a result order in the contemporary history of medical education in Nigeria. On this we are determined not to fail and to be a classical example to other universities in this country,” Okonofua said.