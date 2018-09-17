A 75-year-old woman has died of Lassa fever in Delta State.

The woman died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, the state capital, shortly after her blood sample was taken to Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo State, for tests.

She reportedly took ill at Umuolo community and was rushed to the General Hospital in Umuolo, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, from where she was referred to the Central Hospital in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

A day after her admission at the Kwale Central Hospital, the victim was further referred to FMC, Asaba, from where the blood sample was extracted and taken to Irrua for laboratory analysis.

Although she died before the laboratory analysis came out, the result was confirmed positive to the Lassa virus.

FMC Medical Director, Dr. Victor Osiatumah could not be reached on phone to confirm the development, but the state Director of Information, Mr. Paul Osahor confirmed that the 75-year-old woman was a victim of the dreaded disease.

Osahor, in a signed statement, urged residents in the state not to panic, saying that officials of the state Ministry of Health were on top of the situation and were already doing contact tracing on those who had contact with the victim.

He stated that no other case has been discovered from Umuolo community to Kwale, where the victim was treated briefly, and added that contact-tracing is ongoing at FMC, Asaba.