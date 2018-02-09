Mr Mike Ejiofor, a former Director of the Department of State Security (DSS), is worried about politically-induced security challenges as the general elections approach.

He warned Nigerians to be wary of such crisis.

Ejiofor advised the federal government to urgently address the issues, especially the recent disagreement between Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom and the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris.

Ejiofor expressed the concerns on Thursday when he appeared on Politics Today.

The security expert is of the view that the government and citizens must do ‘things right’ in order to avoid any form of post-election violence in 2019.

“Don’t forget that elections are by the corner, we are bound to have politically-induced security challenges,” he said.

“These are going to come up but if we don’t do things right now, we are going to have problems in 2019.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had noted at a National Assembly Security Summit in Abuja that state policing system was the only way to go, in the wake of the security challenges in the country.

He had also called for the strengthening of the Nigeria Police Force and proposed that the current number of its personnel be tripled.

Ejiofor, on his part, commended the statement as timely in view of the present security challenges, especially the incessant killings by suspected herdsmen.

He said: “There would not have been a better time for the Vice President to make this statement on behalf of (the Federal) Government that we have a lot of security challenges.”

Recounting his experience while in service, the former DSS boss described the creation of state police and community policing as germane issues critical in addressing the nation’s insecurity.

However, he warned that key players involved in such task must avoid playing politics so as to avoid putting the lives of the precious citizens to risks.

Ejiofor further called for the proper handling of the attacks allegedly perpetrated by suspected herdsmen in some parts of the country which have led many to their early graves and displaced others.

He also decried the reported feud between the Benue State government and the Federal Government as very unfortunate.