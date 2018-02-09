The Oyo State Executive Council on Thursday approved N6.952 billion for the rehabilitation of the 65km Moniya-Ojutaye-Iseyin Road.

The council said that the project is expected to be completed in 18 months.

It also approved the 3.6 km Phase 1 Asphaltic Rehabilitation/Construction of Baptist Grammar School Junction (Idi-Ishin)-Agbofieti-All Saints College-Itafaji-Wire and Cable Junction road Ibadan for N120 million.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun, who disclosed these in Ibadan on Thursday said that the Executive Council also approved the supply and installation of solar powered street lights along Dandaru/Parliament Road junction from secretariat Roundabout to the Government House/SUBEB Junction (lot 1) at a cost of N94.6 million and along 110/Odo-Ona Roundabout to Liberty Road/Ring Road Roundabout Junction (lot 2) at a cost of N50,52 million.

Mr. Arulogun said the two lighting projects (lot 1 & 2) will cost N145.13 million.

He stated that the 65km Moniya-Ojutaye-Iseyin road was awarded to M/S Oladiran Engineering and Trade Nigeria Limited, explaining that the contractor was picked after careful evaluation for both technical and financial responsiveness by the state consultants on road projects under the leadership of Reyog International Nigeria Limited.

He pointed out that 30 per cent of the contract sum would be paid to the contractor as advance payment subject to the provision of an open-ended advance payment guarantee from a reputable bank.

The commissioner said that the road when completed, would boost both intra and intercity transport links, “improve trade, drastically reduce intercity transport connection, encourage trade and investment as well as to generally bring about better socio-economic development to the citizenry.”

He noted that the development was in line with philosophy of the state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, to decongest traffic at all entrances and exits to the state as part of the ongoing infrastructural development in the state.

Mr. Arulogun further stated that the Phase 1 Asphaltic Rehabilitation/Construction of Baptist Grammar School Junction (Idi-Ishin) to Itafaji-Wire and Cable Junction would be handled through direct labour by the state Ministry of Works and Transport, assuring that the 4.0km phase of the road would be executed after the completion of phase 1.

He said that the contract for the supply and installation of solar–powered street lights has been awarded to Messrs. Technosound Global Investment Limited.

He added that the supplier would be mobilised with 60 per cent of the contract sum and the balance of 35 per cent would paid after the successful completion of the project while the 5 per cent retention fee would be released after six months of defect liability.

He said that all the projects were approved after due process had been followed, adding that the government must ensure that they were according to specifications and in consonance with international best practices.