Troops of the Guards Brigade deployed to Mararaba, Nasarawa state for internal security operations arrested a man with arms and ammunition on Thursday during a stop and search operation at “the checkpoint.”

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday and gave the suspect’s name as Peter Iorlaha.

Usman said the suspect arrested with a bag containing two locally made pistols, one locally made short gun, two rounds of 7.62mm (Special), five live cartridges, two torch lights, a screw driver, charms and a Tecno mobile handset.

“During preliminary investigation, the suspect revealed that the weapons and other items were handed over to him by his uncle for safe keeping.

“The suspect is currently under interrogation,” he said.

