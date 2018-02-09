The Chairman Bwari Area Council, Mr Musa Dikko, on Thursday in Abuja presented the council’s 2018 budget proposal of over N4.7 billion to members of the Council’s Legislative.

Dikko, while presenting the proposal earmarked N2.4 billion for capital expenditure in the council with Works and Housing gaining the highest amount of N1,046,311,952, followed by Finance and Accounts with N822,795,497.

The Council’s 2018 proposed appropriation estimates has N680 million for Health and Human services and N308 million for Education and Social development.

In his presentation, the Chairman, who tagged the budget: “Budget of Consolidation; the People’s budget”, noted that his administration placed more emphasis on capital projects to meet the needs of the people.

“Without appearing to blow our trumpet, you would readily agree with me that what we have presented today is a peoples budget.

“A budget that has all the parameter of consolidating on our moderate achievements and positively, our dear council.

“We are very explicit, thorough, and transparent in not just our projections but also in allocations of funds across all sectors.

“From the break down given, it is clearly evident that we have placed much emphasis on the capital expenditure than had been previously recorded in the history of local governments in Nigeria.

“Out of the total expenditure of N4.70 billion for year 2018, N2, 4 billion, which represents 50.98 per cent of the budget, has been allocated to the capital sectors.”

Dikko noted that the 2018 appropriation was prepared with a “pessimistic mindset”, adding that the council’s plans are projected towards achieving success in spite of possible economic, climate and funds challenges.

He said that his administration is full of hope and its intention to reinforce and build on its recent accomplishments would be attained with no distraction.

The Chairman also stated that his administration has been able to liquidate the “huge bank debt ” it inherited from past administration and did not borrow or take any form of loan to meet it’s 2017 obligations.

“Yet we were able to keep afloat due to prudent management of the little resources at our disposal.

“We do not plan to deviate from this chosen path of honour and integrity in the coming years,” he said.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Council’s Legislative, Mr Iliya Femu, commended the Chairman’s dedication to the progress of the council.

According to him, the proposed budget was meant to bring about positive change to the council, while also impacting on the lives of the people.

This, he noted, was the only way the people could partake of the dividends of democracy and also believe in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s era of Change.

He, however, said that the House would do the needful to ensure that the proposed appropriation is put into consideration and approved speedily, so that the needs of the people are promptly met.

“We all witnessed the economic challenge of 2017 and hope not to do so in 2018.

“We assure the people of Bwari Area Council, by the mandate to represent them, that we would do our best to fulfil all the promises made by their councillors during their campaign.”

Past and present members of the House of Legislation, Chairmen, Councillors and staff of the Council were present at the presentation.