The Ondo State Government has announced the promotion of 6,941 workers in the state’s civil service as part of efforts toward boosting the morale of its work force.

The Chairman of the Ondo State Civil Service Commission, Afolabi Adewakun, said the promotion exercise covered the year 2017.

Mr. Adewakun said the commission carried out the promotion exercise after conducting interviews on the prospective officers.

“It is worthy of note that one major incentive any responsible government can give its workers is promotion as a sort of motivation,” he said.

“Since inception in February,2017, the present administration, under the leadership of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has prioritised the welfare of workers as a motivation and incentive for higher productivity and better service delivery.”

He said the state governor had displayed a worker-friendly posture, noting that the governor approved the promotion of all officers due for promotion despite the economic meltdown being experienced in the country.

Mr. Adewakun also added that the commission had successfully converted 106 workers who applied and acquired additional qualifications for career progression to a superior cadre.

“This would enable the officers to reach the peak of their career with job satisfaction,” he said.