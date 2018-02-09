The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, will tomorrow commission the solar powered mini-grid at Gbamugbamu village, in Ijebu East Central LCDA.

The project being activated in Ogun through the Ministry of Rural Development, under the supervision of the Deputy Governor, Yetunde Onanuga, is a collaboration between the Federal Government in partnership with the European Union and Germany under the Nigerian Energy Support Programme.

Six of such solar mini-grids are currently being supported by the programme, while that of Gbamugbamu in Ogun State is the second of such to be commissioned and it is expected to provide clean electricity for about 5, 000 people in the rural community.

Earlier on, an 80kWp solar mini-grid project had successfully been completed and inaugurated in Kurdula, Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Chairman of Ijebu East Central LCDA, Hon. Adebayo Osikomaiya, while “thanking the Federal Government for this initiative that would benefit our rural people,” also commended the “foresight of the Governor Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, for tapping into this critical project that is of immense benefits to the overall rural infrastructural development, which will undoubtedly, make life more meaningful to our people”.

The NESP is a €24.5m technical assistance programme launched to promote investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and rural electrification.

The NESP is co-funded by the European Union and the German government via the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, and is jointly implemented by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit.