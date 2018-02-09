The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on Friday lost his father, Alhaji Yusuf Buratai.
According to available information, the senior Buratai died in the early hours of Friday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.
The spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Sani Usman, confirmed the development.
