Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), has said that Nigeria is in a precarious situation where it is bedevilled with several dimensions of insecurity.

Okoh, who stated this in his address at the meeting of the church’s standing committee held at the St. Barnabas Cathedral, Ilorin, said that Nigerians should be more prayerful to overcome the situation.

The cleric, who stressed that solution to the problem also required appropriate actions taken by the appropriate authorities, charged the government to take such necessary measures that would effectively address the problem.

He said: “Just as we were hoping for a sigh of relief from Boko Haram menace, herdsmen have taken over. Militancy in different parts of the country, armed robbery, kidnappings, human trafficking, ritual killings, etc, are all still there. Nigeria needs prayers now more than ever before.”

The primate enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive and pragmatic steps to stop the killings by the herdsmen in parts of the country.