Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigerians must demand and test the competency and leadership abilities of political aspirants before voting them into public office.

Citing the leadership examples of a Bible character, David, who delivered the Israelites from their arch-enemy, Goliath, the VP stated that the electorates should vote only aspirants who have exhibited leadership qualities.

Osinbajo, who was represented by his wife, Dolapo, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the 4th Annual Public Lecture to mark the 76th birthday of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The lecture titled, ‘Nation-building and the challenge of leadership: The lessons for today,’ was delivered by Emeritus Professor of History and International Relations, University of Lagos, Prof. Akinjide Osuntokun.

Referencing the exploits of David before he was anointed as King of Israel, the VP stated that the warrior had killed lions and bears as proofs of his competency and leadership abilities.

“David narrated how he killed lions and bears. So, we must ask the leaders, ‘where is your lion, where is your bear,’ before we can allow them to lead us,” he admonished.

Osuntokun in his lecture, said there is a disconnect between African leaders and their followers, noting that the leaders were living in opulence while their people were languishing in penury.

He called on the political leaders to make a pledge to eradicate poverty, insisting that “leaders must be charismatic, there must be no disconnect between the leaders and the led.”