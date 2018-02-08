Two students of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma Edo State, have lost their lives in a fatal accident that occurred within the university campus.

It was gathered that the accident happened when one of Campus shuttle buses lost control due to brake failure and somersaulted several times.

It was reported that a 300 level student of Educational Foundation Management, identified as Ebere instantly lost her life in the accident, while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

It was gathered that one of the injured students rushed to the hospital died later.

Meanwhile, a committee to investigate the immediate and remote cause(s) of the accident, has been constituted by the management of university.

The spokesperson of the University, Mr. Edward Aihevba disclosed that the authorities of the university would take appropriate action at the end of the investigations.

A student, Ayo Collins who reacted to the accident accused shuttle drivers of not maintaining their vehicles, lamenting that the accident could have been averted if the bus was in order.