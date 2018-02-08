Gombe State government has lauded Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for their commitment and transparency in conducting a hitch free exercise in the on-going pensioners verification exercise at the Gombe Centre under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) of the Federal Government.

Since Monday hundreds of Pensioners from the defunct NITEL/MTEL, Nigerian Mining Corporation and other establishment privatized by the federal government thronged the Federal College of Education (Technical), Ashaka road, Gombe for capturing in the ongoing nationwide verification of pensionable workers of the service.

The permanent secretary of Gombe state pension bureau, Hajiya Zainab Idris Haruna, who was at the venue to monitor the exercise expressed satisfaction with the manner and way the pensioners are being treated by PTAD officials, noting that aside the respect and commitment exhibited by PTAD, the retired workers were served with refreshment under a conducive atmosphere.

“As you can see the exercise is well organized, orderly and peaceful, there are enough staff to attend to the pensioners at all level.” She said.

While urging the management of PTAD to maintain the good gesture in ensuring that all eligible pensioners are captured, Zainab also commended the pensioners for their cooperation, patient and maturity.

A pensioner who was a chief security officer with NITEL, Mangus Umaru Baba, who spoke with newsmen after he was verified commended the federal government for the initiative, disclosing that the 5 years pension bail out arrangement initiated by the former president Olusegun Obasanjo was inhuman and fraudulent.

Mangus who further disclosed that his monthly payment was stopped long ago, said under the new initiative and with the verification exercise, he was hopeful to begin receiving his monthly pay.

The screening process of the verification exercise which consist of three steps of bio-data, capturing and provision of other relevant documents is aimed at correcting the abnormalities, such as over payments and under payments as well as streamlining pension payments.