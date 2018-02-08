The Borno state government has on Thursday said it expended N528 million between January 2017 to date on fueling of its 20 Generators for the generation of street lights in the capital City of Maiduguri.

According to the Commissioner of Works and Transport, Mr Adamu Lawan, in his annual briefing of the press on the activities of his ministry in the past one year, said a total sum of N44 million is expended monthly for the fueling.

He said the state embarked on this to ensure that darkness does not envelope the capital city bearing in mind the security challenges the state is facing to avoid insurgents capitalizing on the darkness to invade the town.

He noted that solar energy power source was experimented in the past, but fall short of government requirements , following incessant vandalization of batteries and fittings by criminal elements, but added that the state is looking forward to reversing to the use of power supply from the Transmission Company of Nigeria to operate the street lights.

“To boost safety and security, Governor Kashim Shettima had always approved funds for the uninterrupted operations of the street lights involving 20 number of different capacity Electricity generating sets; procurement of diesel and lubricant, service and repair, and payment of staff allowances promptly.

“Currently, the ministry is undertaking installation of street lightening faciltites along Pompomari Bye-pass road to Baga road of about 8.2km,” said Mr Lawan.