Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has assured the people of Rumueme Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area that the administration will pay compensation for the road being constructed in the area.

Speaking while flagging off the reconstruction of ring and link roads in Mgbuosimini Community, Rumueme on Thursday, Wike directed the State Commissioner of Works to engage estate valuers to evaluate the property along the route for compensation.

He said, “We will compensate Rumueme people where their property are affected in the course of the construction of the road.

“I hereby direct the Commissioner of Works to engage estate valuers to determine those who deserve to be compensated as a result of this road construction “.

The governor noted that the continuous development of Rumueme Kingdom is secured in the sustenance of PDP leadership in the state.

Wike said that through his political career, he has made quality investments in the growth of Rumueme Kingdom through political appointments.

In order to improve the security of the area, the governor stated that the State Government will construct a police station to tackle crime.

He advised leaders of the Kingdom to close ranks and make peace for the promotion of development activities in the area.

The governor noted that the administration is also building a primary healthcare centre and a primary school for the Kingdom. He went ahead to inspect the construction of the Primary Healthcare Centre.

Wike urged youths in the state to accept employment offers from companies executing projects.

Rivers State Works Commissioner, Mr Dum Dekor said that the construction of the roads will last 7months. He said the road will offer employment to 300persons from the community.