Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has charged residents of the state to ensure that they pay their taxes as and when due saying with the right revenue drive and culture of tax payment among the people, a state like Osun with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of about 2.44 trillion has no reason to be poor.‎

The Governor who stated this during an interactive session with Permanent Secretaries, Directors, General Managers and Executive Secretaries of government agencies and parastatals in Osogbo charged the entire civil service to help government promote the culture of tax payment among the people of the state‎.

He decried the poor economic nature of Osun despite its huge GDP which he said is more than that of some African countries and called for a change in attitude to tax payment in the state.

Aregbesola while calling on the civil service not to be careless of the fact that it is only public servants that pay their tax effectively, stressed that the state will only be encouraging poverty if it continues that way.

The Governor also charged the state civil service to let the people understand and embrace the culture of tax payment, saying they have nowhere to call their own, apart from Osun, hence the need to join hands in developing it.

He pointed out that the only thing that will make him feel comfortable even after leaving office is when he is rest assured that the civil service has keyed into the idea of assisting the government to generate revenue through taxation.

Aregbesola maintained that the time has come for public servants to begin to see themselves as those on whose shoulders lies the responsibility to move the state forward through revenue generation, which can only be gotten from the people.

The Governor noted that the height which every indigene of Osun wants the state to attain in the next 10 or 20 years will be a mirage if the civil service does not assist the government in changing the orientation of the people towards tax payment.

Aregbesola expressed the confidence that the people of the state are no more in doubt that government can give them what they want, noting that this should be used as a basis to rekindle the attitude to tax payment which used to be in the people.