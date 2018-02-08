The Kano State Government is to spend over N200 million for the construction of 100 houses for flood victims of Ganduje village in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmad in Kano on Thursday, said the commissioner, Aminu Aliyu, stated this while inspecting 50 houses constructed by the past administration.

Aliyu said the 100 houses to be constructed by the present administration, would be made of modern blocks to avoid being demolished by flood.

The commissioner said that Government would also construct roads network in the area and street lights to uplift the image of the area.

He said that commissioner also inspected the ongoing road construction at Kwanar Zira to Tattarawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area.

Aliyu, who expressed satisfaction on the level of work, urged the contractor to put more efforts to complete the work according to stipulated period.