A former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has called for the review of the revenue allocation formula in favour of states and local governments in the country.

Mr. Oshiomhole made the call at the colloquium organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The theme of the colloquium was: “The Labour Movement and the Future of United Nigeria: What Role for Restructuring?”

He said that the review of the formula was overdue.

“We are now 17 years in democracy and for over 18 years that formula has yet to be reviewed,” he said.

He called for the transfer of resources to the states.

“If resources are transferred to each of the 36 states of the federation, those who want to grow can continue to grow, those who want to sleep and go slowly, let them do so.

“Those who want to run as fast as lion should be allowed to run, that could lead to the competition that we should have,” he said.

The former governor said that the country did not need federal roads but rather, states and local governments should be empowered to do so while states should be allowed to manage their own power for efficiency in power distribution.

“There are a lot of things we can do in the devolution of power and what I believe we must do is that, we can be mobilised to the National Assembly and tell our lawmakers what they must do as far as devolution of power is concerned.

Contributing, Ayuba Wabba, NLC President said the colloquium was convened in response to the recent developments in polity and calls for the restructuring of the nation.

“The discourse among the political elites in our country, in the last few months, has been so heated that suddenly, many of the elites involved in this debate have thrown caution, decency and decorum to the winds.

“Also, the threats and counter threats have grave consequences for our cooperate existence as a nation.

“We have also heard stringent calls for Nigeria to return to regions of the first republic, others called for remodel our federation along the Abacha era.

“Yet, others have called for a return of parliamentary form of democracy,” he said.

He said the forum was called to seek sustainable effort to address the recurring problems affecting the country.

Mr. Wabba said if the resources available to the nation were well managed in the past and not stolen by both the public and private sector operators, unemployment would have reduced.

He said that proper management of the nation’s resources in the past would have enhanced building of infrastructure, effective funding of education sector, healthcare and other social services.