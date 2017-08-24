Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has urged those agitating for the secession of the country to desist forthwith.

Speaking during the occasion of given staff of office to Traditional Rulers in the State, Governor Okorocha told members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and those supporting them that Igbos are not prepared for another civil war.

The Governor therefore used the opportunity to urge the traditional rulers to lead the path for development in their areas.

Governor Okorocha also charged them to work in progress and development of their communities.

He therefore asked the people of the communities to hold their Traditional Rulers and Community Government Council responsible for not developing their communities.