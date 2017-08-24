The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has denied claims that he was opposed to calls that the country should be restructured.

The Sultan, who is attending the 25th Anniversary Event of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC),‎ in Abuja, said he was misquoted by a section of the media when he spoke at an event organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday.

He said what he opposed was the disintegration of the country. Instead, he maintained that he wanted a fair and just society where the rights of every Nigerian would be respected.